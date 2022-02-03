In "Fiona and Jane," Jean Chen Ho explores Asian American identity

Now, Tom welcomes to the show an author whose literary debut is getting a lot of buzz. Her debut collection of stories centers on two Taiwanese American women who have been best friends since the second grade. As adults, Fiona Lin and Jane Shen lead very different lives, but there is a poignant and complex bond that binds them together, through good times and bad.

Published by Viking Books, an imprint of Penguin/Random House Publishers.

Author Jean Chen Ho writes with compassion, insight and authority. Her new book is called Fiona and Jane.

Jean Chen Ho joins us on our digital line from Los Angeles…

