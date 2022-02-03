© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

In "Fiona and Jane," Jean Chen Ho explores Asian American identity

Published February 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST
Jean Chen Ho, MFA, is a doctoral candidate in creative writing and literature at the University of Southern California. Her writing has been published in The Georgia Review, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar and others. Born in Taiwan, she grew up in southern California, and lives in Los Angeles. (Photo © Julian Sambrano, Jr.)

Now, Tom welcomes to the show an author whose literary debut is getting a lot of buzz. Her debut collection of stories centers on two Taiwanese American women who have been best friends since the second grade. As adults, Fiona Lin and Jane Shen lead very different lives, but there is a poignant and complex bond that binds them together, through good times and bad.

Published by Viking Books, an imprint of Penguin/Random House Publishers.

Author Jean Chen Ho writes with compassion, insight and authority. Her new book is called Fiona and Jane.

Jean Chen Ho joins us on our digital line from Los Angeles…
Jean Chen Ho will be part of an on-line panel with the authors Jessamine Chan and Weike Wang sponsored by the Asian American Writers Workshop on Friday, February 4 at 7:00pm. For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayBooksWYPR ArtsAsian American Pacific Islander
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak