© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

NewsWrap: The Ukraine crisis grows as Russia & the West square off

Published January 31, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Ukraine Russia Tensions
Andrew Marienko/AP
/
AP
Ukrainian soldiers examine their tank at a military unit close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Russia's foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to once again invade the independent former Soviet republic on its western border. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Joining Tom now for today's News Wrap segment is Missy Ryan. She is a foreign affairs reporter with years of experience. She covers diplomacy and national security for the Washington Post. 

Missy Ryan Headshot_crop.png
Missy Ryan covers the Pentagon, foreign affairs and national security for the Washington Post. (photo courtesy Washington Post)

Ryan was in Ukraine earlier this month, and she has been keeping a close eye on the increasingly tense situation there, where Russia has stationed more than 100,000 troops and amassed tanks and other military equipment along its border with the independent Eastern European state.

Missy Ryan joins us on Zoom from Washington, DC,

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday News WrapUS Foreign Relations
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak