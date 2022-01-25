UMd Law Professor Diane Hoffman on the surge in COVID lawsuits

Now, a conversation about the legal ramifications of COVID 19. If you contract the virus at work and you are unable to work for a period of time, or worse, you suffer from the effects of Long COVID, or you even die of the disease, can your employer be held liable? This is an argument that took place in Washington at the beginning of the pandemic. Republicans were unsuccessful in their attempt to include corporate liability protection in the CARES Act in 2020. More than 30 states have passed legislation that makes it illegal to sue for damages.

Tom's next guest is Professor Diane Hoffman. She’s the director of the Law and Health Care Program at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. She joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

