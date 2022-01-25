© 2021 WYPR
Midday

UMd Law Professor Diane Hoffman on the surge in COVID lawsuits

Published January 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST
Diane Hoffman_UMdLaw_widecrop.png
Diane E. Hoffmann, J.D., M.S., is the Jacob A. France Professor of Health Law at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law and Director of the law school’s Law & Health Care Program. (photo courtesy UMd)

Now, a conversation about the legal ramifications of COVID 19. If you contract the virus at work and you are unable to work for a period of time, or worse, you suffer from the effects of Long COVID, or you even die of the disease, can your employer be held liable? This is an argument that took place in Washington at the beginning of the pandemic. Republicans were unsuccessful in their attempt to include corporate liability protection in the CARES Act in 2020. More than 30 states have passed legislation that makes it illegal to sue for damages.

Tom's next guest is Professor Diane Hoffman.  She’s the director of the Law and Health Care Program at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. She joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Coronavirus CoverageUniversity of Maryland Carey School of Law
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
