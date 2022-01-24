Sen. Ben Cardin on Putin/Ukraine, voting rights, COVID, Biden's 1st Yr.

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Maryland's senior senator, Ben Cardin. Senator Cardin is a longstanding member of the Foreign Relations Committee. President Joe Biden is reportedly considering sending troops to NATO countries near Ukraine, NATO is sending ships and aircraft to the area, and the State Department is beginning to draw down personnel from the US embassy in Kyiv. Is an invasion inevitable? And if it happens, what further actions should the US and NATO take?

And here at home, Republicans are united in their opposition to federal action that would restore provisions of the Voting Rights Act. Democrats can’t find consensus on a way forward. There may be a possibility of bipartisan action on reforming the way votes are counted in the Electoral College.

Voting rights is just one of several issues important to most Democrats that have been stalled by Republicans and two Senators in their own caucus. What’s the future for bills to extend the child tax credit, address climate change, subsidize child and elder care, and reduce the cost of prescription drugs?

Senator Ben Cardin will be with us for the hour.

We welcome your calls and comments a little later in the broadcast…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.