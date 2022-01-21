Mayor Scott on gun violence, crime, the COVID fight, Year 2 Action Plan

It’s another edition of Midday with the Mayor. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins us once a month here on Midday to discuss important issues affecting the city and its people.

The news of the death of DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets violence interrupter in East Baltimore, was another tragic reminder of the intractability of the violence that some Baltimore neighborhoods continue to experience year after year. McGrier was one of three men who were killed Wednesday night on E. Monument Street. A fourth shooting victim remains in the hospital.

Tom will talk to the Mayor about what this latest tragedy means for the city and for his holistic approach to violence reduction. We'll also discuss new initiatives to reduce crime in known hot spots, the Gun Trace Task Force Report, ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID, the city's agenda in the General Assembly, and the Mayor's priorities as he begins his second year in office.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom today on Zoom from his office in City Hall.

