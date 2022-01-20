© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Dr. GiGi Gronvall: Origins of COVID, and new public health safeguards

Published January 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Gigi Gronvall-JHUMed - headshot.jpg
Dr. Gigi Gronvall is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and an associate professor in Hopkins' Bloomberg School of Public Health (photo courtesy JHSPH_CHS)

The senior scholar at Hopkins' Center for Health Security discusses competing theories on the origins of the COVID-19 virus, and new public health precautions.

The Maryland State Health Department is reporting nearly 8,900 new cases of COVID 19 in the past 24 hours. 68 fewer people are currently hospitalized for COVID, knocking that number below 3,000 for the first time in a while. Positivity rates that were closer to 30% a couple of weeks ago are now reported to be 18%.

We’ve been reporting these findings for two years. How accurate are the numbers that the Health Department collects, and if they are understated, as most experts assert that they are, how should they be used to shape public policy around issues like testing, mask mandates, and vaccine authentication?

And what should we make about the heated rhetoric that still surrounds the debate about the origins of the Coronavirus?

SARS-CoV-2-blk covid19-cdc-scaled.jpg
An artist's rendering of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. (CDC)

We're pleased to welcome back to the show Dr. Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. She recently published an article in the journal
Survival with recommendations about what governments and scientific institutions should do to address uncertainties about the origins of the Coronavirus.

We'll discuss those possible origins, and her policy recommendations, as Dr. GiGi Gronvall joins us on our digital line from Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayJohns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public HealthWYPR Coronavirus CoverageJHU Public HealthSchools + COVID
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak