The Marilyn Mosby Indictment: Three views on its implications

After a months-long investigation, a federal grand jury has handed down a four-count indictment alleging that Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby committed perjury on financial forms.

Two counts of the indictment allege that Ms. Mosby falsely certified that she had experienced adverse financial consequences due to the Coronavirus.

The other two counts allege that Ms. Mosby, the city's top prosecutor, made false statements on loan applications for properties she bought in Florida.

Ms. Mosby is scheduled to address the charges at a Baltimore news conference today at 1pm.

We’re going to talk about it today with two scholars at the University of Baltimore, David Jaros, the Faculty Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform in the UBalt School of Law, and Roger Hartley, the Dean of UBalt's College of Public Affairs.

But we begin with A. Scott Bolden, a partner at the Washington, DC law firm of Reed, Smith LLP, who is serving as Marilyn Mosby’s attorney.

Our guests join us on Zoom.

David Jaros, U. Balt School of Law; A. Scott Bolden, Ms. Mosby's attorney; Roger Hartley, Dean, UBalt College of Public Affairs

