Movies: A Poitier appreciation, Golden Globes and best new flicks

It's another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking, and Tom is joined once again by two of our favorite film aficianadoes: Ann Hornaday, the movie critic for The Washington Post and author the best-selling filmgoers' guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies; and Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival.

Today, Ann and Jed remember the extraordinary, groundbreaking contributions of Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win an Academy Award, who died January 6 at the age of 94.

They size up the Golden Globe Awards, which have lost some of their luster in recent years. And they review some of the best films of 2021 and the best new theatrical and streaming releases of 2022. Among the movies they discuss today are The Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Don't Look Up, The Lost Daughter and Red Rocket.

