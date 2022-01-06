© 2021 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Once Upon a One More Time" at Shakespeare DC

Published January 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST
OMT 0247_Dillman,_Heelan_and_Company_©_Matthew_Murphy).jpeg
(left-right) Brooke Dillman as the Original Fairy Godmother, Briga Heelan as Cinderella, and the cast of “Once Upon a One More Time” (photo ©Matthew Murphy)

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom on Zoom for another of her weekly reviews of the region's thespian offerings. Today, in this Web-only critique, she spotlights Once Upon a One More Time, a fairy-tale musical that's getting its world premiere on stage at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

In this Broadway-bound musical fantasy, written by Jon Hartmere, a group of classic fairy-tale princesses experience a catharsis at their fortnightly book club after reading Betty Friedan's radical feminist manifesto, The Feminine Mystique. With the recorded music of pop princess Britney Spears as their soundtrack, the newly empowered princesses set about redefining themselves in an uproarious assault on storybook sexism.

OMT_141_Heelan,_Skinner,_Soltau,_and_Scardulla_©_Matthew_Murphy.jpeg
(left-right) Briga Heelan (Cinderella), Emily Skinner (Stepmother), and Tess Soltau and MiMi Scardulla (Stepsisters) in "Once Upon a One More Time" (photo © Matthew Murphy)

Once Upon A One More Time, whose 13-member cast is directed by the Creative Team of Keone and Mari Madrid, continues at the Shakespeare Theatre Company's Harman Center for the Arts in Washington, DC until Sunday, January 9.

Click the theater link above for showtime and ticket information.

