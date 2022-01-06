Rousuck's Review: "Once Upon a One More Time" at Shakespeare DC

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom on Zoom for another of her weekly reviews of the region's thespian offerings. Today, in this Web-only critique, she spotlights Once Upon a One More Time, a fairy-tale musical that's getting its world premiere on stage at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

In this Broadway-bound musical fantasy, written by Jon Hartmere, a group of classic fairy-tale princesses experience a catharsis at their fortnightly book club after reading Betty Friedan's radical feminist manifesto, The Feminine Mystique. With the recorded music of pop princess Britney Spears as their soundtrack, the newly empowered princesses set about redefining themselves in an uproarious assault on storybook sexism.

(left-right) Briga Heelan (Cinderella), Emily Skinner (Stepmother), and Tess Soltau and MiMi Scardulla (Stepsisters) in "Once Upon a One More Time" (photo © Matthew Murphy)

Once Upon A One More Time, whose 13-member cast is directed by the Creative Team of Keone and Mari Madrid, continues at the Shakespeare Theatre Company's Harman Center for the Arts in Washington, DC until Sunday, January 9.

