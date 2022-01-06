Reflections on the insurrection: January 6th and its aftermath

Today, following NPR's live coverage of the remembrances in the US House of Representatives on the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, Tom is joined by WYPR correspondent John Lee, who shares his report on how some members of Maryland's congressional delegation have reflected on the extraordinary events of January 6th and their implications for the American democracy.

John Lee covers Baltimore County and politics for WYPR. (photo by Amanda Kell)

And we welcome our listeners' comments on the January 6th anniversary.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.