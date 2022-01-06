© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Reflections on the insurrection: January 6th and its aftermath

Published January 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST
Biden-Capitol-scaled_Jan 6_DrewAngerer-Pool via AP.png
President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Today, following NPR's live coverage of the remembrances in the US House of Representatives on the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, Tom is joined by WYPR correspondent John Lee, who shares his report on how some members of Maryland's congressional delegation have reflected on the extraordinary events of January 6th and their implications for the American democracy.

John Lee-WYPR.jpg
John Lee covers Baltimore County and politics for WYPR. (photo by Amanda Kell)

And we welcome our listeners' comments on the January 6th anniversary.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayCongressU.S. Capitol
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak