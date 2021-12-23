© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "A Strange Loop" at DC's Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Published December 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST
The cast of "A Strange Loop" at Woolly Mammoth (left to right): James Jackson Jr., Jason Veasey, John-Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison and Antwayn Hopper (photo by Marc J. Franklin)

It's time for another visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with her review of A Strange Loop, playwright Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning 2020 musical that's getting a new production at Woolly Mammoth Theater Company in Washington, D.C.

The first musical written (book, music and lyrics) by Jackson, a gay Black playwright, A Strange Loop tells the story of a gay Black playwright struggling to write his first musical... about a gay Black playwright struggling to write his first musical...

Music direction is by Rona Siddiqui, with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. Stephen Brackett directs the cast, featuring James Jackson Jr., Jason Veasey, John-Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison and Antwayn Hopper.

Jaquel Spivey stars in “A Strange Loop” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (photo by Marc J. Franklin)

A Strange Loop is produced by Woolly Mammoth Theater Company in association with Playwrights Horizons and Page 73 Productions. The musical continues at Woolly Mammoth through January 9, 2022.

This advisory from Woolly Mammoth's Website: "Tonight’s (Thursday's) performance has been cancelled due to COVID exposure in the company, and there are no performances tomorrow or Saturday due to the holiday. Performances are expected to resume Sunday. Check the theater’s website for updated information.”
For ticket information, click here.

