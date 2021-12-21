© 2021 WYPR
Midday

"Mister Manners": Some pointers for the post-COVID return to the office

Published December 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST
Office workers who've spent the past two years working remotely from home will have to deal with some new office protocols when they return to their desks. (photo by Christian Heilmann/WikimediaCommons)

Before the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus made businesses reconsider plans to return to their workplaces, people who have had the luxury of being able to work at home were beginning to consider the upside and downside of returning to in-person employment. There’s no question that the world has changed a lot in the nearly two years since since the pandemic began. If and when folks do return to the workplace, have the rules for office etiquette changed too?

Tom's first guest today is Thomas P. Farley, an etiquette expert who writes a syndicated column called “Ask Mister Manners,” and who appears in the media and consults with companies about workplace etiquette.

Thomas Farley joins us on Zoom from New York City.

Mister Manners, Thomas P. Farley, is an etiquette expert who shares his insights on protocol as a keynote speaker, workshop leader, syndicated columnist and TV commentator. (courtesy photo)

