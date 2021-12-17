Rousuck's Review: "The Skin of Our Teeth" at The Everyman Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with her review of The Skin of Our Teeth, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer-Prize winning play that's getting a lively new production at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Written in 1942 as the world was being engulfed by war, Wilder's innovative play imagines how humanity survives a global apocalypse and emerges stronger on the other side.

Everyman Theatre's Beth Hylton and Jefferson A. Russell as Mrs. and Mr. Antrobus in "The Skin of Our Teeth." (photo by Teresa Castracane)

Noah Himmelstein directs Everyman Theatre's ensemble cast, starring resident company actors Felicia Curry as Sabina, Jefferson Russell as Mr. Antrobus and Beth Hylton as Mrs. Antrobus.

The Skin of Our Teeth continues at The Everyman Theatre through January 2. A streaming option will be available later in this run. For ticket information, click here.