© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Skin of Our Teeth" at The Everyman Theatre

Published December 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST
Skin of Our Teeth 19.jpeg
(left-right) Bruce Randolph Nelson, Danny Gavigan, Helen Hedman and Beth Hylton in Everyman Theater's production of Thornton Wilder's "The Skin of Our Teeth." (photo by Teresa Castracane)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with her review of The Skin of Our Teeth, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer-Prize winning play that's getting a lively new production at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Written in 1942 as the world was being engulfed by war, Wilder's innovative play imagines how humanity survives a global apocalypse and emerges stronger on the other side.

Skin of Our Teeth 17.jpeg
Everyman Theatre's Beth Hylton and Jefferson A. Russell as Mrs. and Mr. Antrobus in "The Skin of Our Teeth." (photo by Teresa Castracane)

Noah Himmelstein directs Everyman Theatre's ensemble cast, starring resident company actors Felicia Curry as Sabina, Jefferson Russell as Mr. Antrobus and Beth Hylton as Mrs. Antrobus.

The Skin of Our Teeth continues at The Everyman Theatre through January 2. A streaming option will be available later in this run. For ticket information, click here.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsEveryman TheatreTheater
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre