Our Annual Holiday Concert with Helicon, Charm City Junction & Co.

Today, Tom is joined live on Zoom by Helicon, the renowned traditional music trio, along with members of the old timey music group Charm City Junction and The Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet, for our annual Holiday Concert.

Helicon has been delighting fans here in Baltimore with a Winter Solstice Concert for 36 years. They continue this great Baltimore holiday tradition with two live, COVID-safe performances tomorrow (Saturday, December 18) at 3:30 and 7:30 pm, at Goucher College’s Kraushaar Auditorium.

In addition to Helicon, the Winter Solstice shows will feature Charm City Junction, with Brad Kolodner, Alex Lacquement, Patrick McAvinue, and Sean McComiskey. The vocalist Rachel Eddy, fiddler Elke Baker, and North American step-dance champion Jonathon Srour will also be part of the festivities. For ticket information, click here.

Guests on today’s Midday Holiday Concert include:

Helicon:

Ken Kolodner, on hammer dulcimer, and fiddle;

Robin Bullock, on piano, guitar, cittern and mandolin;

Chris Norman, on wooden flutes, tin whistle, piano, and small bagpipes.

Plus:

Brad Kolodner plays the clawhammer banjo with Charm City Junction and The Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet.

Alex Lacquement plays upright bass with Charm City Junction and The Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet.

Sean McComiskey plays accordion with Charm City Junction.

Elke Baker plays fiddle with the The Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet.

Audio and video will be posted here later this afternoon.