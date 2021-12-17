© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Our Annual Holiday Concert with Helicon, Charm City Junction & Co.

Published December 17, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST
Helicon & CCJ Elke Baker Jonathon Srour med res.jpg
Helicon and the Winter Solstice Concert ensemble (l-r): Sean McComiskey, Patrick McAvinue, Elke Baker, Chris Norman, Robin Bullock, Ken Kolodner, Brad Kolodner, Alex Lacqement and Jonathon Srour. (photo courtesy Helicon)

Today, Tom is joined live on Zoom by Helicon, the renowned traditional music trio, along with members of the old timey music group Charm City Junction and The Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet, for our annual Holiday Concert.

Helicon has been delighting fans here in Baltimore with a Winter Solstice Concert for 36 years. They continue this great Baltimore holiday tradition with two live, COVID-safe performances tomorrow (Saturday, December 18) at 3:30 and 7:30 pm, at Goucher College’s Kraushaar Auditorium.

In addition to Helicon, the Winter Solstice shows will feature Charm City Junction, with Brad Kolodner, Alex Lacquement, Patrick McAvinue, and Sean McComiskey. The vocalist Rachel Eddy, fiddler Elke Baker, and North American step-dance champion Jonathon Srour will also be part of the festivities. For ticket information, click here.

Guests on today’s Midday Holiday Concert include:
Helicon:
Ken Kolodner, on hammer dulcimer, and fiddle;
Robin Bullock, on piano, guitar, cittern and mandolin;
Chris Normanon wooden flutes, tin whistle, piano, and small bagpipes.
Plus:
Brad Kolodner plays the clawhammer banjo with Charm City Junction and The Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet.
Alex Lacquement plays upright bass with Charm City Junction and The Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet.
Sean McComiskey plays accordion with Charm City Junction.
Elke Baker plays fiddle with the The Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet.

Audio and video will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Artsold-time musicfolk music
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak