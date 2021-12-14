© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our site is undergoing maintenance and some stories may not appear. We are working to resolve this issue.
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Solar communities: Two activists on the power of shared solar networks

Published December 14, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST
CommunitySolarFarm_SWilliamByersDOE_hi-res_WikimediaCommons.jpeg
Photovoltaic panels fill an open field on a community-distributed solar energy farm in Maine. (photo by William Byers/US Dept. of Energy via Wikimedia Commons)

Today on Midday, conversations about building community through solar energy and affordable housing. A little later, I’ll speak with two African American women who are helping to address homelessness in Baltimore, and helping women learn the skills they need to build houses, and build wealth. LaQuida Chancey of Smalltimore Homes and Shelley Halstead of Black Women Build will join me in the second half of our show today.

We begin with two women whose work revolves around the sun.

Kimberly Armstrong is the Maryland Program Director for Solar United Neighbors. She is also a member of the Environmental Justice Partnership, and the Baltimore chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

Kristal Hansley is the first Black woman CEO in the community solar industry. She is the founder and CEO of WeSolar, Inc., which makes affordable community solar accessible to under-resourced communities.
Kimberly Armstrong and Kristal Hansley join us on Zoom.

Armstrong-HansleySOLAR combo.png
Community Solar activists: Kimberly Armstrong is MD Pgm. Dir. for United Solar Neighbors; Kristal Hansley is the founder and CEO of WeSolar, Inc.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddaysolar energycommunity
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak