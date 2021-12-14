Solar communities: Two activists on the power of shared solar networks

Today on Midday, conversations about building community through solar energy and affordable housing. A little later, I’ll speak with two African American women who are helping to address homelessness in Baltimore, and helping women learn the skills they need to build houses, and build wealth. LaQuida Chancey of Smalltimore Homes and Shelley Halstead of Black Women Build will join me in the second half of our show today.

We begin with two women whose work revolves around the sun.

Kimberly Armstrong is the Maryland Program Director for Solar United Neighbors. She is also a member of the Environmental Justice Partnership, and the Baltimore chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

Kristal Hansley is the first Black woman CEO in the community solar industry. She is the founder and CEO of WeSolar, Inc., which makes affordable community solar accessible to under-resourced communities.

Kimberly Armstrong and Kristal Hansley join us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

