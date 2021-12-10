© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Inside Everyman's production of Wilder's "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Published December 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST
Skin-of-Our-Teeth-1942-2021Posters.png
Posters for the 1942 Broadway premiere of "The Skin of Our Teeth" -- staged as the world was plunged into war -- and Everyman Theatre's new production of Thornton Wilder's groundbreaking classic. (courtesy Everyman Theatre)

Baltimore's Everyman Theater is presenting The Skin of Our Teeth, a Pulitzer Prize-winning classic play by Thornton Wilder that premiered on Broadway on November 18, 1942, at a time when the world was convulsed by global war.

The new production at Everyman opens tonight, Dec 10, a few days after the 80th anniversary of Japan's 1941attack on Pearl Harbor. That event led the US to go to war and was a major inspiration for Thornton Wilder to write the The Skin of Our Teeth.

The comic play, a groundbreaking and still-resonant satirical work that addresses the anxieties sparked by a world in chaos, continues at the Everyman through January 2nd. For ticket info, click here.

Joining Tom now to talk about the new staging of The Skin of Our Teeth are Noah Himmelstein, the director of the production, and Felicia Curry, who plays the role of Sabina.

They both join us on Zoom.

Noah Himmelstein-FeliciaCurry-combo crop scaled.png
Noah Himmelstein is a New York-based theater director and Associate Artistic Director at Everyman; Felicia Curry is a resident company actor and stars as "Sabina" in the new production of "The Skin of Our Teeth." (photos courtesy Everyman Theatre)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
