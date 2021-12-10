Black Violin's Kev Marcus & Wil Baptiste are back on the road again

It’s Midday on the Arts. A little later in this hour, Tom checks in with our theater critic, J Wynn Rousuck, for her reviews of two shows at Baltimore Center Stage. Tom will also talk to some folks from Baltimore's Everyman Theater about their new production of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth.

But we begin with two classically trained string players who have reimagined the repertoire and the audience for their instruments. In 2004, two high school buddies from Broward County, Florida, formed the duo Black Violin.

Here’s Wil B on viola and Kev Marcus on violin with a little taste of Black Violin from their 2020 release, a holiday album called Give Thanks. This is their take on the classic, Joy to the World.

Black Violin's 2020 holiday release, Give Thanks, was published by Peermusic III Ltd.

Black Violin is in the middle of a national tour that has them playing the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall here in Baltimore tonight (Dec.10), for one show only. They’ll be joined on stage by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. Their show starts at 8:00. For ticketing information, click here.

Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus join us on Zoom from_________. Their conversation with Tom was recorded earlier this week, so we can't take any calls.

