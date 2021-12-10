© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Black Violin's Kev Marcus & Wil Baptiste are back on the road again

Published December 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST
Black Violin's Wil Baptiste (viola, left) and Kev Marcus (violin) have been attracting big audiences with their blend of classical and hip-hop styles ever since their 2005 debut at NY's Apollo Theater. Before COVID hit, the duo was playing 200 shows a year. Now they've resumed their 80-city US tour that was interrupted by the pandemic. (Photo by Mark Clennon)

It’s Midday on the ArtsA little later in this hour, Tom checks in with our theater critic, J Wynn Rousuck, for her reviews of two shows at Baltimore Center Stage. Tom will also talk to some folks from Baltimore's Everyman Theater about their new production of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth.

But we begin with two classically trained string players who have reimagined the repertoire and the audience for their instruments. In 2004, two high school buddies from Broward County, Florida, formed the duo Black Violin.

Here’s Wil B on viola and Kev Marcus on violin with a little taste of Black Violin from their 2020 release, a holiday album called Give Thanks. This is their take on the classic, Joy to the World.

Black Violin's 2020 holiday release, Give Thanks, was published by Peermusic III Ltd.

Black Violin is in the middle of a national tour that has them playing the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall here in Baltimore tonight (Dec.10), for one show only. They’ll be joined on stage by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. Their show starts at 8:00. For ticketing information, click here.

Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus join us on Zoom from_________. Their conversation with Tom was recorded earlier this week, so we can't take any calls.

