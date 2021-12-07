Ann Patchett on "These Precious Days," her new collection of essays

Tom's guest today is Ann Patchett, one of the most gifted writers in contemporary American literature.

She is the winner of many awards, including the Pen Faulkner Award and the Orange Prize for Fiction, and her work has been translated into more than 30 languages.

She is the author of eight novels. Her most recent, The Dutch House, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. (Tom spoke with the author about that work here on Midday in September, 2019.)

Published by Harper Collins Publishers

Her latest book is a wonderful collection of personal essays called These Precious Days.

It’s a rich assortment of stories and reflections about dear friends, family, marriage; the art of writing, the joy of reading, how to hold tight, and when to let go. The real-life cast of characters in these essays are as fascinating and endearing and compelling as the diverse array of people she invents in her fiction, and she writes about them with tremendous grace, compassion and skill.

Ann Patchett joined Tom on Zoom last week from her home in Nashville, Tennessee, where she co-owns Parnassus Books, an independent bookstore.

(Because this conversation was recorded, we wont be taking any calls today.)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

