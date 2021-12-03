© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: A touring musical "Tootsie," live at the Hippodrome

Published December 3, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST
TOOTSIE_TOUR2_crop_Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.png
The national touring cast of “Tootsie,” starring Drew Becker (center, holding rose). The musical comedy is on stage at the Hippodrome through Sunday. (Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

In our final segment today, Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom live with her review of the new touring production of Tootsie, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical comedy that's based on the multiple Oscar-winning 1982 film. The gender-bending romantic comedy, a farcical romp through the issues of sexual identity, sexism, sexual harassment and gender stereotypes, is live on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday, December 5. For ticketing information, click here.

COVID-safe protocols are in effect at the theater, and patrons must wear masks and present proof of vaccination to be admitted.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayJ. Wynn RousuckWYPR ProgramsMiddayTheaterHippodromeWYPR Arts
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre