Rousuck's Review: A touring musical "Tootsie," live at the Hippodrome

In our final segment today, Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom live with her review of the new touring production of Tootsie, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical comedy that's based on the multiple Oscar-winning 1982 film. The gender-bending romantic comedy, a farcical romp through the issues of sexual identity, sexism, sexual harassment and gender stereotypes, is live on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday, December 5. For ticketing information, click here.

COVID-safe protocols are in effect at the theater, and patrons must wear masks and present proof of vaccination to be admitted.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

