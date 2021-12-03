At the Movies: a holiday trove of new big-screen & streaming flix

We begin today with another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. We're joined again by two of our favorite movie afficionados: Ann Hornaday, film critic for The Washington Post and author of the great movie-goers guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies, and Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater.

Our guests discuss some of the holiday season's many new releases, from director Steven Spielberg's long-awaited remake of West Side Story (out in theaters December 10) and Peter Jackson's Get Back, a 3-part documentary about the Beatles (now streaming on Disney+), to The Humans, an indie gem from director/playwright Stephen Karam (based on his Tony Award-winning play) that's now streaming on SHOWTIME.

"West Side Story," director Steven Spielberg's inspired remake of the hit Broadway musical and Oscar-winning film, opens in theaters on December 10.

Ann Hornaday joins us on our digital line.

Jed Dietz joins us on Zoom.

And we invite listeners to let us know what new films they've been enjoying!

