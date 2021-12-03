© 2021 WYPR
André De Shields: A conversation with the "King of Broadway"

Published December 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST
2019-3 Hadestown-André De Shields. Photo by Lia Chang-223.jpeg
LIA CHANG
/
André De Shields in his Tony Award-winning role as Hermes in the hit Broadway musical Hadestown. (2019 photo by Lia Chang)

André De Shields has been called “the King of Broadway.” His many Broadway roles range from the title character in “The Wiz” to his current Tony Award-winning role, Hermes, the messenger, in “Hadestown.”

Now André De Shields is back in his hometown of Baltimore to perform three concerts with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, beginning tonight. (Follow the links for ticketing information.

Theater critic J Wynn Rousuck spoke with André De Shields last week.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
