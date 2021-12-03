André De Shields: A conversation with the "King of Broadway"

André De Shields has been called “the King of Broadway.” His many Broadway roles range from the title character in “The Wiz” to his current Tony Award-winning role, Hermes, the messenger, in “Hadestown.”

Now André De Shields is back in his hometown of Baltimore to perform three concerts with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, beginning tonight. (Follow the links for ticketing information.

Theater critic J Wynn Rousuck spoke with André De Shields last week.

