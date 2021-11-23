350.org's May Boeve: Assessing COP26 and new US climate policy

The COP26 UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, ended 10 days ago, with deep divisions between some of the world’s largest contributors to global warming still intact. President Joe Biden tried to re-assert American leadership on climate, and following his return from Scotland, the House passed his bipartisan infrastructure bill, which contains $47 billion in environmental funding, including money to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay and to deal with the effects of climate change. That alone is the largest spending package on environmental provisions in American history, and days later, the House sent a much larger package to the Senate that at the moment, contains more than $550 billion dollars in climate provisions.

A COP26 goal was to keep Earth's temperature from rising by more than 1.5º C. to avoid climate catastrophe. (NASA)

Joining Tom to discuss the COP 26 Conference and the way forward in confronting climate change is May Boeve (pron. BOO-vee), the co-founder and executive director of the environmental advocacy group, 350.org.

May Boeve joins us on Zoom from Oakland, California.

