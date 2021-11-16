In "Speaking of Race," Celeste Headlee starts the conversation

Tom's guest for the hour today is Celeste Headlee, an award-winning public media journalist and author who is heard frequently as a guest host on NPR and American Public Media. Her TEDx Talk about how to have better conversations has been viewed more than 26 million times, and she has served as a consultant to companies around the world on race, diversity and inclusion.

She is the author of three books, the latest of which arrives just in time for those potentially difficult conversations around the Thanksgiving dinner table. It’s called Speaking of Race: Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism-And How to Do It.

Published by Harper Collins Publishers

Celeste Headlee joins us now from Bethesda, Maryland, on our digital line.

__________________________________________________________________

Ms. Headlee will be speaking about her book tonight at 7:00 in the Wheeler Auditorium at the Enoch Pratt Central Library. It’s part of the Baltimore Festival of Jewish Literature. There’s an on-line option available as well. For more information and tickets, click here.

And on Sunday afternoon at 2:30, the Festival will present an interactive event for children at the Oregon Ridge Nature Center. Noa Baum, the Israeli author and storyteller, will talk about her book, How the Birds Became Friends. For more information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.