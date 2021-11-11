© 2021 WYPR
Rousuck's Review: "Rent" returns in Signature Theatre's timely revival

Published November 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
Cast members (left to right) Arianna Rosario (Mimi), Jake Loewenthal (Mark), Ines Nassara (Joanne), Katie Mariko Murray (Maureen), Josh A. Dawson (Collins) and Vincent Kempski (Roger), in Signature Theatre's "Rent" (Photo by Christopher Mueller)

It's time again for our weekly segment with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of a play that's in keeping with our housing theme today: Rent, the 1990s Broadway hit and Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, is now on stage at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

The landmark musical, which explores still-vibrant generational themes of housing justice, gentrification, love and tragic loss amid a viral epidemic, was written and scored by the late Jonathan Larson, who adapted it from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera, La bohème. Rent ran in New York City for 12 years (1996-2008), making it one of Broadway's longest-running shows.

Arianna Rosario as Mimi and Vincent Kempski as Roger in “Rent” at Signature Theatre (photo by Christopher Mueller)

The 19-member cast at the Arlington revival house is directed by Matthew Gardiner. Music director is Mark G. Meadows, with choreography by Rickey Tripp.

Rent continues at Signature Theatre through January 2, 2022. For more info and ticketing, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
