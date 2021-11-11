Rousuck's Review: "Rent" returns in Signature Theatre's timely revival

It's time again for our weekly segment with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of a play that's in keeping with our housing theme today: Rent, the 1990s Broadway hit and Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, is now on stage at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

The landmark musical, which explores still-vibrant generational themes of housing justice, gentrification, love and tragic loss amid a viral epidemic, was written and scored by the late Jonathan Larson, who adapted it from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera, La bohème. Rent ran in New York City for 12 years (1996-2008), making it one of Broadway's longest-running shows.

Christopher Mueller Arianna Rosario as Mimi and Vincent Kempski as Roger in “Rent” at Signature Theatre (photo by Christopher Mueller)

The 19-member cast at the Arlington revival house is directed by Matthew Gardiner. Music director is Mark G. Meadows, with choreography by Rickey Tripp.

Rent continues at Signature Theatre through January 2, 2022. For more info and ticketing, click here.