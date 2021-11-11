Baltimore's old "Dollar Homestead" program featured in WYPR podcast

Is it time to bring back Baltimore's "Dollar House" program of the 1970s?

WYPR’s Aaron Henkin — the award-winning producer and host of Out of the Blocks, which ended a nine-year run a few months ago — looked into that question, submitted by listener Tracy Gosson, for a recent episode of Aaron's new podcast, The Maryland Curiosity Bureau.

Aaron Henkin is producer and host of WYPR's innovative new podcast, which sets out to answers listeners' submitted questions. (WYPR)

Aaron joins Tom to discuss the podcast, and in a clip from the pod's Dollar House episode, he talks with Lilly Hyman — a homeowner who bought her house through the city's Dollar Homesteading Program in 1975 — and with others involved with city housing issues, then and now. Their comments suggest that a new program of urban homesteading could be in store for Baltimore, a city still contending with more than 16,000 vacant homes.

