Newsmaker Interview: Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is the Baltimore City State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby. A week and a half ago, she released the names of 91 current and former Baltimore City Police Officers she says can’t be trusted to testify in trials. The Baltimore Sun reports that 26 of the officers on the "Do-Not-Call" list are on active duty. Twenty-four of those officers have criminal cases that are pending in courts in Baltimore City, or in Anne Arundel or Howard counties. The list also includes officers convicted in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal who are in prison, and many who are no longer with the department.

The release of the list comes after defense attorneys sued the State’s Attorney’s office to make the names of these officers public. They contend that more than 300 officers may be compromised, and are pushing for Ms. Mosby to release more names.

The State’s Attorney’s office is also contending with a worker shortage. Three years ago, 217 prosecutors handled the city’s caseload. Now, only 164 prosecutors do.

And, in addition to managing the backlog of trials that have been delayed by COVID, the State’s Attorney’s office is working with the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project to exonerate people who were wrongfully convicted in the past.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby joins us on Zoom.

