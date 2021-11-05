Rousuck's Review: "Scharf's Shorts," live at Spotlighters Theatre
It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom Hall this week with her review of Scharf's Shorts, a collection of short works by local playwright Mark Scharf, presented live in-the-round to open the Spotlighters Theatre's 59th season.
Erin Klarner & Jen Sizer direct an ensemble cast in the eight-play bill: Monument: Nick Cherone & Sean Eustis;
Our Place: Glen Charlow & Terri Laurino; Like White on Rice: Beverly Shannon, Mike Papa, & Nick Cherone; Wilderness: Sam David & Glen Charlow; Replay: Mike Papa & Sean Eustis; Off the Grid: Terri Laurino & Sam David; Making Time: Terri Laurino & Nick Cherone; and
The Last Ten: Beverly Shannon & Sean Eustis.
Scharf's Shorts continues LIVE on stage at Spotlighters Theatre through thru November 7. For ticket information, click here.
Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.