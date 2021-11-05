© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Scharf's Shorts," live at Spotlighters Theatre

Published November 5, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
Laurino-Charlow2_SS OurPlace_creditEduardOsteromjpg.jpg
Terri Laurino (left) and Glen Charlow in “Our Place,” one of eight short plays in “Scharf’s Shorts" at Spotlighters Theatre. (Photo by Eduard Osterom)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom Hall this week with her review of Scharf's Shorts, a collection of short works by local playwright Mark Scharf, presented live in-the-round to open the Spotlighters Theatre's 59th season.

Erin Klarner & Jen Sizer direct an ensemble cast in the eight-play bill: Monument: Nick Cherone & Sean Eustis;
Our Place: Glen Charlow & Terri Laurino; Like White on Rice: Beverly Shannon, Mike Papa, & Nick Cherone; Wilderness: Sam David & Glen Charlow; Replay: Mike Papa & Sean Eustis; Off the Grid: Terri Laurino & Sam David; Making Time: Terri Laurino & Nick Cherone; and
The Last Ten: Beverly Shannon & Sean Eustis.

Cherone-Eustis_SS-Monument_credit EduardOsterom.jpeg
Nick Cherone (left) and Sean Eustis in “Monument,” another of the eight short plays in “Scharf’s Shorts." (photo by Eduard Osterom)

Scharf's Shorts continues LIVE on stage at Spotlighters Theatre through thru November 7. For ticket information, click here.

