Rousuck's Review: "Scharf's Shorts," live at Spotlighters Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom Hall this week with her review of Scharf's Shorts, a collection of short works by local playwright Mark Scharf, presented live in-the-round to open the Spotlighters Theatre's 59th season.

Erin Klarner & Jen Sizer direct an ensemble cast in the eight-play bill: Monument: Nick Cherone & Sean Eustis;

Our Place: Glen Charlow & Terri Laurino; Like White on Rice: Beverly Shannon, Mike Papa, & Nick Cherone; Wilderness: Sam David & Glen Charlow; Replay: Mike Papa & Sean Eustis; Off the Grid: Terri Laurino & Sam David; Making Time: Terri Laurino & Nick Cherone; and

The Last Ten: Beverly Shannon & Sean Eustis.

Nick Cherone (left) and Sean Eustis in “Monument,” another of the eight short plays in “Scharf’s Shorts." (photo by Eduard Osterom)

Scharf's Shorts continues LIVE on stage at Spotlighters Theatre through thru November 7. For ticket information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

