Mayor Scott on COVID vax for kids, investing ARPA funds, fiscal reform

It’s Midday with the Mayor. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on the first Thursday of every month to talk about how he and his administration are meeting the challenges our city faces.

Today, Tom and the mayor discuss how the City Health Department will provide newly-approved COVID vaccinations for 5 to 11 year-olds through school vaccine clinics; how the mayor's new Office of Recovery Programs will manage the way the city invests the millions in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it's received, such as the $50M it's earmarked for a three year gun-violence reduction program; the mayor's view of fiscal reforms being proposed by the City Council, his thoughts on the imminent retirement of long-time Department of Finance Director Henry Raymond, and other issues.

Mayor Scott joins us on Zoom from his office in City Hall.

We welcome your questions and comments for the mayor!

Audio of this conversation will be posted here later this afternoon.