COP26: What America's return means for the global climate talks

President Joe Biden wraps up his appearance at the world leader’s summit of the UN Climate Change Conference today. Biden addressed the conference yesterday. Later this afternoon he’ll take questions from reporters, after which he will leave Glasgow, Scotland and return to Washington. His press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30. WYPR will carry NPR’s live coverage.

The President echoed many leaders in his plea for unity, determination and cooperation in fighting climate change, describing the climate crisis as an existential threat. In remarks to the conference after his address, Mr. Biden apologized to his fellow leaders for the Trump Administration’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accords, a decision Mr. Biden reversed on the day he took office.

Tom's first guest today is Scott Sklar, a clean energy expert and adjunct professor at George Washington University who serves as Energy Lead of the University’s Environmental and Energy Management Institute, and Acting Director of GWU's Solar Institute.

Scott Sklar joins us on Zoom from his solar-powered home in Arlington, Virginia.

