Rousuck Review: "The Thanksgiving Play" at Olney Theatre Center

We close our Midday on the Arts program today with our weekly visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck. She joins Tom with her review of The Thanksgiving Play, a new production of Native American playwright and MacArthur fellow Larissa Fasthorse's popular seasonal satire about cultural myths and "white wokeness," now at the Olney Theatre Center.

Dani Stoller in "The Thanksgiving Play" at Olney Theatre Center (photo © Teresa Castracane)

Raymond O. Caldwell directs the wickedly funny play — the most-produced comedy of 2019 — with a cast that includes Parker Drown, Megan Graves, David Schlumpf and Dani Stoller.

The Thanksgiving Play continues as a live and streaming performance at Olney Theatre Centre through October 31st. For ticketing information, click here.

