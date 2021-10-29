© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck Review: "The Thanksgiving Play" at Olney Theatre Center

Published October 29, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT
(From left) Dani Stoller, Megan Graves, David Schlumpf and Parker Drown in “The Thanksgiving Play” at Olney Theatre Center (photo © Teresa Castracane)

We close our Midday on the Arts program today with our weekly visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck. She joins Tom with her review of The Thanksgiving Play, a new production of Native American playwright and MacArthur fellow Larissa Fasthorse's popular seasonal satire about cultural myths and "white wokeness," now at the Olney Theatre Center.

Dani Stoller in "The Thanksgiving Play" at Olney Theatre Center (photo © Teresa Castracane)

Raymond O. Caldwell directs the wickedly funny play — the most-produced comedy of 2019 — with a cast that includes Parker Drown, Megan Graves, David Schlumpf and Dani Stoller.
The Thanksgiving Play continues as a live and streaming performance at Olney Theatre Centre through October 31st. For ticketing information, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
