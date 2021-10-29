© 2021 WYPR
Midday

BMoreArt's Cara Ober reviews what's new & notable on the local art scene

Published October 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Cara Ober is the founding editor and publisher of BMore Art, an online and print journal of art, news and commentary. (photo © Grace Roselli)

Today, it’s Midday on the ArtsComing up a little later in the hour (and posted separately), I’ll talk to Terrance Fleming, an actor who stars in a world-premiere play this weekend, and our theater critic, J Wynn Rousuck will review the new show at the Olney Theater Center.

But we begin with Cara Ober. She’s an artist, arts writer, curator, and founding editor and publisher editor of BMore Art, a must-read journal and website that chronicles the arts and culture scene in the Baltimore area.

The next print edition of this essential arts journal becomes available on November 18, and you can check out BMore Art anytime on-line…

Cara Ober joins us on our digital line.

