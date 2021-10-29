Actor Terrance Fleming takes a star turn in "Hand Through The Veil"

It’s Midday on the Arts. Tom's next guest is an actor who is part of the three-person cast of a new play that will receive its world premiere this weekend at Baltimore's An die Musik Live performance space. It’s called Hand Through the Veil. Terrence Fleming, an Alabama-born artist who's been living and acting in Baltimore since 2016, plays the famed magician and escape artist, Harry Houdini, in a new play by Sean Coe. It imagines a meeting between Houdini, mystery writer Arthur Conan Doyle (played by Doug Krehbel) and the celebrated medium and spiritualist, Mina Crandon (played by Ann Turiano), at a chaotic and surprise-filled seance. The play is directed by Chris Cotterman.

Doug Krehbel (left), Ann Turiano and Terrance Fleming in Sean Coe's "Hand Through the Veil" at An Die Musik Live, Oct 29-31 (photo by Chris Cotterman)

Terrance Fleming joins us on Zoom to talk about the play, his role, and the acting craft.

Hand Through the Veil opens tonight at 8:00 at An die Musik Live in Baltimore. There are matinees and evening performances tomorrow and Sunday, and you can stream the show, too. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.