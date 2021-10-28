© 2021 WYPR
Sen. Chris Van Hollen: The Push on Infrastructure, Legislation for MDers

Published October 28, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
chris_van_hollen-crop.jpg
office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen
/
Senator Chris Van Hollen won election to the US Senate in 2016. Among the MD Democrat's numerous assignments, he sits on the powerful Appropriations Committee.

President Joe Biden met with House Democrats this morning to discuss a framework that he says can pass the Senate, hoping to garner a commitment from his caucus to vote for the infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.

He made comments on the framework in the East Room of the White House about a half hour ago. At this hour, he is on his way to Rome for a meeting with the Pope and to attend the G-20 Summit. He’ll attend the COP26 UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow Scotland, on Monday and Tuesday.

Tom's NEWSMAKER guest today is Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland's junior senator. He is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Last week, the committee voted out several bills that included more than $20 million in funds for the Baltimore Region.

Sen. Van Hollen joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

