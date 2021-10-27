In "Sensation," Arnold Lehman recalls the costs of artistic freedom

Tom's guest today is Arnold Lehman. For 18 years, he was the Director of the Baltimore Museum of Art. He followed his tenure here with 18 years at the helm of the Brooklyn Museum of Art.

During his tenure there, in 1999, he presented a very controversial exhibition which attracted the ire of Rudolph Giuliani, who was then the mayor of New York and who was contemplating a run against First Lady Hilary Clinton for the US Senate. The argument about public funding of art, and even the very nature of what art is, was the talk of the art world, and for about 6 months, the world at large.

Arnold Lehman has written a book about the controversy, called Sensation: The Madonna, the Mayor, the Media, and the First Amendment.

