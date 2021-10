Tom's next guest is Dr. James Karmel. He’s a Professor of History at Harford Community College and the Director of the Harford Civil Rights Project. They’ve put together an interactive online and mobile-app exhibition that chronicles the civil rights movement during the 1950s and 1960s in Harford County.

Dr. James Karmel joins us on Zoom from Bel Air, Maryland, to tell us about it.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.