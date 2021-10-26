Balt.Co. Exec. Olszewski on COVID response, crime, transit and schools

Tom's first guest today is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. The County is Maryland’s third largest jurisdiction. The Towson Loop was recently introduced to address traffic congestion in the County Seat, and Mr. Olszewski is moving to electrify the County’s fleet of cars. School construction and renovation remain hot topics. And like other large and small cities and entities around the country, the County is experiencing an uptick in violent crime. We’ll talk about these and other issues, including the County's ongoing response to COVID-19.

We also welcome your questions and comments.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.