Midday

Balt.Co. Exec. Olszewski on COVID response, crime, transit and schools

Published October 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Johnny Olszewski, Jr. won election as Baltimore County Executive in 2018. He is in his first 4-year term leading the state's third largest jurisdiction.

Tom's first guest today is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. The County is Maryland’s third largest jurisdiction. The Towson Loop was recently introduced to address traffic congestion in the County Seat, and Mr. Olszewski is moving to electrify the County’s fleet of cars. School construction and renovation remain hot topics. And like other large and small cities and entities around the country, the County is experiencing an uptick in violent crime. We’ll talk about these and other issues, including the County's ongoing response to COVID-19.

We also welcome your questions and comments.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday NewsmakerBaltimore County ExecutiveJohnny OlszewskiWYPR Coronavirus CoverageBaltimore County Public TransportationBaltimore County PoliceBaltimore County Public SchoolsBaltimore County Politics
