UMB's CURE Scholars Program spotlighted in a new MPT doc

Published October 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
CURE_FromWBaltimore_300x300_widecrop.png
The five CURE Program Scholars featured in the new MPT documentary: (left to right) Princaya Sanders, Courtney Jacobs, Tyler McKenzie, Shakeer Franklin, and Davioin Hill. The doc airs on MPT on October 25 at 9pm, and streams online thru Nov. 25 (MPT)

Now, we turn our attention to a program at the University of Maryland Baltimore (UMB) that is working to address the lack of diversity in the biomedical field, by inspiring students to pursue STEM-based careers. It’s called the CURE Scholars Program. CURE stands for Continuing Umbrella of Research Experiences. Now in its sixth year at UMB, the CURE Scholars Program partners with three West Baltimore public schools, offering mentorship and experiences to kids beginning in middle school.

On Monday, October 25th at 9pm, Maryland Public Television will air a documentary film that features students in the program, called 10th and 11th Grade: West Baltimore.  The documentary also is available online at the MPT website, where it streams through November 25th.

Tom spoke on Tuesday of this week with Princaya Sanders, a senior at Western High School, and Ivan Lamos-Sanchez, the College and Career Specialist at CURE, who has been helping Princaya with her college applications.

We hear their conversation, and then we're joined live by Dr. Gia Grier McGinnis, the executive director of the UMB CURE Scholars Program.  She joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

