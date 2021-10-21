© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Sean Yoes, talking about Maryland politics and his new media projects

Published October 21, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
SeanYoes_Headshot_widecrop.png
Sean Yoes is a journalist, filmmaker and podcaster with deep roots in West Baltimore. He's a former reporter and columnist for the Afro Newspaper.

We begin today with Midday on Politics.  Sean Yoes joins me. He’s a former columnist for the Afro Newspaper, and as he keeps his journalist's eye trained on the local political scene, he's venturing into some independent media projects. He’s now hosting a new podcast called Sean Yoes is Live from West Baltimore. As of tomorrow, you can find that on YouTube. He’s also made a short film called Disruption:  Baltimore’s Highway to Nowhere, available now on YouTube.

Sean Yoes joins us on Zoom…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland PoliticsfilmBaltimore transportation
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak