Rousuck's Review: Madeline Sayet's "Where We Belong" at Center Stage

Time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with her review of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's live production of Mohegan playwright Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong, being presented at Baltimore's Center Stage.

Directed by Mei Ann Teo, Where We Belong is a one -woman autobiographical narrative in which playwright Sayet weaves together Shakespeare, self-discovery, and a quest for belonging in today's increasingly complex global society.

After its limited engagement in Baltimore, the play begins a national tour.

Where We Belong continues at Baltimore Center Stage through October 24th. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.