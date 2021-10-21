© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Madeline Sayet's "Where We Belong" at Center Stage

Published October 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT
Madeline Sayet in the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co. production of her play "Where We Belong," presented at Baltimore's Center Stage. (photo by Jon Burklund/Zanni Productions)

Time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with her review of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's live production of Mohegan playwright Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong, being presented at Baltimore's Center Stage.

Directed by Mei Ann Teo, Where We Belong is a one -woman autobiographical narrative in which playwright Sayet weaves together Shakespeare, self-discovery, and a quest for belonging in today's increasingly complex global society.

After its limited engagement in Baltimore, the play begins a national tour.

Where We Belong continues at Baltimore Center Stage through October 24th. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
