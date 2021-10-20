Emily Sullivan: MPIRG report on 2020 Mayoral campaign donors

Tom's next guest is Emily Sullivan, WYPR’s City Hall and politics reporter, who joins us with news that less than 20% of the $9.2 million donated to competitive candidates in Baltimore’s 2020 mayoral race came from city residents, according to a new report from Maryland PIRG Foundation

Emily Sullivan is WYPR's City hall and politics reporter.

Sullivan says the left-leaning advocacy group found that non-individuals, such as PACs and corporations, had a vast financial role in the Baltimore election: they accounted for just over 9% of the total number of donations, but raised 52% of the money.

About a third of the total money raised came from individuals who live outside of Baltimore, while under one fifth came from city residents.

