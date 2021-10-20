© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Emily Sullivan: MPIRG report on 2020 Mayoral campaign donors

Published October 20, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT
1024px-1city_hall_baltimore.jpg
The new report finds one third of the total money donated to Baltimore's 2020 mayoral candidates came from individuals living outside Baltimore, while less than one fifth came from city residents.

Tom's next guest is Emily Sullivan, WYPR’s City Hall and politics reporter, who joins us with news that less than 20% of the $9.2 million donated to competitive candidates in Baltimore’s 2020 mayoral race came from city residents, according to a new report from Maryland PIRG Foundation

emily_sullivan.jpg
Emily Sullivan is WYPR's City hall and politics reporter.

Sullivan says the left-leaning advocacy group found that non-individuals, such as PACs and corporations, had a vast financial role in the Baltimore election: they accounted for just over 9% of the total number of donations, but raised 52% of the money.

About a third of the total money raised came from individuals who live outside of Baltimore, while under one fifth came from city residents.

Read Emily Sullivan's full report on Md PIRG's findings on the WYPR website.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Mayoral RaceLocal PoliticsWYPR News
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan is a city hall reporter at WYPR, where she covers all things Baltimore politics. She joined WYPR after reporting for NPR’s national airwaves. There, she was a reporter for NPR’s news desk, business desk and presidential conflicts of interest team. Sullivan won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigation into a Trump golf course's finances alongside members of the Embedded team. She has also won awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her use of sound and feature stories. She has provided news analysis on 1A, The Takeaway, Here & Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Emily Sullivan
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak