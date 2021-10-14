© 2021 WYPR
Midday

How the global supply chain crisis is impacting the American shopper

Published October 14, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT
CargoVessel_GeertEviaFlickr_scaled.png
Cargo vessels like this one have been forced to anchor offshore, sometimes for weeks, due to backlogs at major US ports. (photo by GeertE via Flickr)

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year; the kick-off of a shopping frenzy that retailers hope will sustain them for many months. This year, those hopes may be dashed. Supply chain problems are affecting sectors up and down the economy. What can sellers and buyers expect this year?

Tinglong Dai - headshot.jpg
Dr. Tinglong Dai is Professor of Operations Management and Business Analytics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, with joint faculty appointments at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and Institute for Data-Intensive Engineering and Science. (Hopkins)

Joining Tom now is Dr. Tinglong Dai, Professor of Operations Management and Business Analytics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

