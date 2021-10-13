© 2021 WYPR
Rousuck's Review: "Flyin' West," a tale of Black pioneers, at Everyman

Published October 13, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
FlyinWest 2_scaled.png
Eleasha Gamble (left) and Calvin McCullough in Everyman Theatre's production of "Flyin West." (Photo by Teresa Castracane)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with her review of Everyman Theatre's live (and streamed) production of Flyin' West.

Pearl Cleage's 1992 play tells the story of four 19th-century Black women forging a new life, working their own land, and beating the odds as strong-willed homesteaders in the all-Black town of Nicodemus, Kansas.

Directed on stage by Everyman's Associate Artistic Director Paige Hernandez, Flyin' West features Aakhu TuahNera Freeman as Miss Leah, Eleasha Gamble as Sophie Washington; Bianca Lipford as Minnie Dove Charles; Calvin McCullough as Frank Charles; Gibson Reeves as Fannie Dove; and Everyman resident company actor Jefferson A. Russell as Will Parish.

Flyin' West continues live on stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre until October 31. The play also streams for ticketed patrons from October 22 through November 11. For times and ticketing information, click here.

Flyin' West contains portrayals of physical violence and mature language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

