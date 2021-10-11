© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Baltimore is still in the running to host the 2026 World Cup Games

Published October 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT
Baltimore -- with its M&T Bank Stadium and many potential team training and spectator gathering sites -- is one of 17 North American cities selected as finalists to host FIFA's 2026 World Cup football (soccer) matches (credit: Creative Commons)

In 2026, the United States, Canada and Mexico will share the stage of the largest World Cup Soccer Tournament in history. It’s expected that 17 different North American venues will host matches between an expanded roster of teams from around the globe. Eleven of those venues will be in the United States. And maybe, one of them will be right here in Baltimore.

Baltimore, Maryland is making a bid to be one of the hosts of this global party. Today, we'll talk about what putting our best foot forward looks like.

Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford joins us. Along with Baltimore Mayor, Brandon Scott, he co-chairs the committee that is working to bring the World Cup to Baltimore.
Terry Hasseltine is the Executive Director of Maryland Sports, and the Vice President of the Maryland Stadium Authority.
Maryland's Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (left); Maryland Sports' Executive Director Terry Hasseltine.

