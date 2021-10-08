In "Smile," writer Sarah Ruhl recounts her battle with Bell's palsy

Tom's guest today is the writer Sarah Ruhl. She is among the top 20 most frequently performed playwrights in the country. She has been nominated for a Tony award and twice been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. She has also published a terrific collection of essays, a book of poems, and a memoir of her friendship with the poet Max Ritvo.

Her new book is a memoir of sorts as well, which chronicles her struggle with Bell’s Palsy, a disease that caused part of her face to freeze.

Published by Simon & Schuster

The book is a delight. Ruhl walks us through some of the most harrowing and difficult times of her life, poignantly and insightfully, sharing discoveries she makes about herself, and about how all of us think about ourselves. It’s called Smile: The Story of a Face.

Sarah Ruhl and Tom recorded their conversation earlier, so we aren’t able to take any calls or comments today.

She joined us on our digital line from her home in Brooklyn, New York.

