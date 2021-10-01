Midday at the Movies: 'Sankofa,' 'Nuclear Family,''The Card Counter'

Today on Midday, it's Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films, filmmaking and the movie industry. Tom guests are our movie-maven regulars, Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday and Maryland Film Festival founder and former director Jed Dietz.

We'll discuss the question of whether pandemic-weary filmgoers feel it's safe to return to movie theaters. And we get Ann and Jed's takes on some of the current cinema, including the re-release of Sankofa, Ethiopia-American filmmaker Haile Gerima's 1993 masterpiece about slavery, now on Netflix; Nuclear Family, independent director Ry Russo-Young's new documentary series on HBO Max about a same-sex marriage; The Eyes of Tammy Faye, director Michael Showalter's dramatic adaptation of a documentary about the disgraced televangelist, played by Jessica Chastain; and The Card Counter, writer-director Paul Schrader's latest portrait of alienation and redemption, now showing at the Charles and area theaters.

Ann Hornaday joins us on our digital line; Jed Dietz is on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

