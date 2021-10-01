© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Midday at the Movies: 'Sankofa,' 'Nuclear Family,''The Card Counter'

Published October 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT
CardCounter-OscarIsaac_FocusFeatures.png
Oscar Isaac stars in director Paul Schrader's "The Card Counter," as an ex-military interrogator-turned-gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past. (Focus Features)

Today on Midday, it's Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films, filmmaking and the movie industry. Tom guests are our movie-maven regulars, Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday and Maryland Film Festival founder and former director Jed Dietz.

We'll discuss the question of whether pandemic-weary filmgoers feel it's safe to return to movie theaters. And we get Ann and Jed's takes on some of the current cinema, including the re-release of Sankofa, Ethiopia-American filmmaker Haile Gerima's 1993 masterpiece about slavery, now on Netflix; Nuclear Family, independent director Ry Russo-Young's new documentary series on HBO Max about a same-sex marriage; The Eyes of Tammy Faye, director Michael Showalter's dramatic adaptation of a documentary about the disgraced televangelist, played by Jessica Chastain; and The Card Counter, writer-director Paul Schrader's latest portrait of alienation and redemption, now showing at the Charles and area theaters.

Ann Hornaday joins us on our digital line; Jed Dietz is on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
