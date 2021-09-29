© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Kim Wehle: Historic Rulings Ahead As The Supreme Court Reconvenes

Published September 29, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT
Kim Wehle_2.png
(Wehle)
/
Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a popular legal commentator, and author of "How to Read the Constitution - and Why"

The Supreme Court will begin its new term on Monday. For the first time since the COVID crisis began, the Court will hear oral arguments in person - though the Supreme Court building remains closed to the public.

It will hear those arguments in several cases that are reflective of some of America’s deepest cultural and political divides, including cases that concern reproductive rights, gun regulation and religious freedom.

SupremeCourt.jpg
The US Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC.

And it will convene as public opinion of the Court has plummeted, with polls showing a lack of confidence and the perception that the justices are political partisans. In just the past few weeks, Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Amy Coney Barrett have made public remarks aimed at convincing people that they are not politically motivated, a recognition, at the very least, that the Court is acutely aware of the possibility that their credibility has been undermined.

Today on Midday on the Law, we take a look at some of the hot-button issues the Court will consider during the new session, with legal scholar Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a former Assistant US Attorney, and the author of two excellent books, How to Read the Constitution-And Why, and What You Need to Know About Voting-And Why Kim is also the host of an Instagram show called #Simple Politics

Kim Wehle join us on our digital line from Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddaySupreme CourtabortionGun LawsReligion
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak