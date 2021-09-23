© 2021 WYPR
Fall 2021 Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Clint Smith, On America's Reckoning With The Brutal History of Slavery

Published September 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Clint Smith Author Photo (Credit Carletta Girma).jpeg
Dr. Clint Smith is an an award-winning poet, and a staff writer at The Atlantic. "How The Word Is Passed" is his first work of non-fiction. (Photo by Carletta Girma)

The Southern Poverty Law Center estimates that there are about 2,000 Confederate Monuments in the United States. Baltimore took down four of its confederate monuments in 2017. In writer Clint Smith’s hometown of New Orleans, the city has also removed four monuments. But as he reports in his recent book, at least 100 statues, parks, and streets in the Big Easy are still named after Confederate figures.

ClintSmith_HTWIP cover.jpg
Published in June 2021 by Little, Brown and Company (HBG)

The book is called How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America.  In this compelling, insightful and probing work, Dr. Smith takes us on a tour of sites that are important, in different ways, to understanding how America is confronting the legacy of slavery.

It’s a diary of visits to 8 sites in the US and one in Africa, and Smith’s reflections on how the history of each place is told, the decisions about what to include, what to ignore, and what is fabricated to create a particular, false narrative.

Clint Smith holds a PhD in Education from Harvard. He’s an award-winning poet, and a staff writer at The Atlantic.  In the context of the uproar over Critical Race Theory and attempts to outright ban teaching about slavery and the history of race in America, Dr. Smith has produced a timely, beautifully written, and deeply personal account of how we reckon with America’s original sin.

Clint Smith joins us on our digital line from

Audio will be posted here shortly.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsBooksAfrican American HistoryRacism
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak