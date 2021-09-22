Analysis: Biden's UN Debut and America's Global Challenges

This has been a summer that President Joe Biden may just as soon forget. It’s been a rough ride for his Presidency.

He was ahead of the FDA on a decision to offer coronavirus booster shots to everybody. When those shots are offered, it will only be to older Americans and those with compromised immune systems.

The Pentagon admitted it had made a mistake when it sent a drone to kill Isis K militiamen. They killed children and aid workers instead.

France has withdrawn its ambassador to the United States, an amazing action given that the alliance between our countries dates to the American Revolution.

And on the Texas border, thousands of migrants from Haiti are amassed in squalid conditions, as the administration continues to struggle with its immigration policy.

It was in this context that the President addressed the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday. Citing the challenges of Coronavirus, climate change, and China, which remained un-named in his speech but clearly front of mind, the President said that the world’s problems require a unified global response. He pledged that the United States would lead that response. Here is how he put it:

"Simply put: We stand, in my view, at an inflection point in history. And I’m here today to share with you how the United States intends to work with partners and allies to answer these questions and the commitment of my new administration to help lead the world toward a more peaceful, prosperous future for all people."

Linda Davidson/The Washington Post Ishaan Tharoor is a foreign affairs columnist for The Washington Post.

Joining Tom today with analysis and perspective on President Biden's foreign policy challenges is Ishaan Tharoor, a columnist for The Washington Post who covers foreign affairs, geo-politics and history. He joins us on our digital line from New York…

Audio will be posted here shortly.

