Actor Michael K. Williams' Legacy: A Conversation With Dominic Dupont

The actor Michael K. Williams passed away two weeks ago of an apparent drug overdose. Williams starred in Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, but he came to fame playing the role of Omar in The Wire, the award-winning HBO series produced by David Simon.

When his death was announced on September 6, tributes poured in. On Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored him at their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That same night, the actress Kerry Washington paid tribute to his gifts at the Emmy Awards ceremony. "Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being," she said, "who has left us far too soon...”

Dominic Dupont, a nephew of the late actor Michael K. Williams, is program director of his uncle's foundation, Making Kids Win.

Tom's next guest is Dominic Dupont, a nephew of Michael K. Williams. He served 20 years of a 25 years-to-life prison sentence for a murder conviction when he was 19. Pardoned in 2017 by then-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, today he is the program director of “Making Kids Win,” the foundation his uncle set up to reduce gun violence and encourage kids in the arts. Dominic Dupont joins us on Zoom, from New York…

