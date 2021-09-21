© 2021 WYPR
Dawne Allette: A Writer's Journey From Kids' Lit to "Mambo Samba"

Published September 21, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT
Dawne Allette headshot-crop.png
Dawne Allette is the author of seven children's books, a new textbook about Henrietta Lacks, and one adult novel, so far.

Tom's next guest is the author, Dawne Allette. She lives here in Baltimore. She’s a native of Grenada, in the West Indies. She has written seven children’s books, biographies of Barack and Michele Obama, a memoir, and a textbook about Henrietta Lacks.

Dawne Allette_MangoSamba_cover.jpg
"Mango Samba," published in 2019, is Dawne Allette's first novel.

Her latest book is a novel called Mango Samba, first published in 2019. She’ll be talking about and reading from the book on the beautiful back patio at the Ivy Bookshop in North Baltimore tonight (Tues 9/21) at 6:00, in conversation with Judy Plymer. To register for the event, click here.

Dawne Allette joins Tom on Zoom, to talk about it as well.

Audio will be posted here shortly.

