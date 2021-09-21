Dawne Allette: A Writer's Journey From Kids' Lit to "Mambo Samba"

Tom's next guest is the author, Dawne Allette. She lives here in Baltimore. She’s a native of Grenada, in the West Indies. She has written seven children’s books, biographies of Barack and Michele Obama, a memoir, and a textbook about Henrietta Lacks.

"Mango Samba," published in 2019, is Dawne Allette's first novel.

Her latest book is a novel called Mango Samba, first published in 2019. She’ll be talking about and reading from the book on the beautiful back patio at the Ivy Bookshop in North Baltimore tonight (Tues 9/21) at 6:00, in conversation with Judy Plymer. To register for the event, click here.

Dawne Allette joins Tom on Zoom, to talk about it as well.

